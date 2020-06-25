The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 4,73,105 and the death toll rose to 14,894 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country reported 418 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 covid-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured so far while there are 1,86,514 active cases in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 4,73,105 and the death toll rose to 14,894 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country reported 418 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 covid-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured so far while there are 1,86,514 active cases in the country.

The recovery rate stands at 57.42%

The recovery rate stands at 57.42% Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

According to medical research body ICMR, over 75 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 24. And on Wednesday, 2.07 lakh samples were tested.

The apex health research body recently validated the 1,000th testing laboratory in the country, ramping up the capacity for detection of covid in the country. Of the 1,000 testing laboratories, 730 are in government setups while 270 are in the private sector.

Among the states, Maharashtra has reported 1,42,900 cases, followed by Delhi at 70,390 and Tamil Nadu at 67,468. Gujarat has reported 28,943 cases, Uttar Pradesh 19,557 and Rajasthan 16,009.

Maharashtra has accounted for 6,739 covid-related deaths while Delhi 2,365 and Gujarat at 1,735.

Globally, coronavirus has hit 94 lakh people and 4.8 lakh fatalities have been reported so far. It is rising by about 1 million cases per week. India has fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the US, Brazil and Russia. The US has reported over 23 lakh cases with 1.2 lakh deaths. (With Agency Inputs)