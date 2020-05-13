Coronavirus cases in India cross 74,000, deaths rise to 2,415. State-wise status

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 74,281 while the death toll has risen to 2,415, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. In past 24 hours, 3,525 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected while 122 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications. The total active cases in the country were at 47,480 while 24,385 have been cured of the virus. The health ministry says 70% of deaths have occurred due to co-morbidities.

The government has said the testing capacity has increased to 1 lakh tests per day with 347 government laboratories and 137 private labs and so far about 18 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, the highest number of 24,427 confirmed cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718), Delhi (7,639), Rajasthan (4,126), Madhya Pradesh (3,986) and Uttar Pradesh (3,664).

Of the 2,415 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 921, followed by Gujarat (537), Madhya Pradesh (225), West Bengal (198), Rajasthan (117), Delhi (86), Uttar Pradesh (82), Tamil Nadu (61) and Andhra Pradesh (46).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2090

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 65

Bihar - 831

Chandigarh - 187

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 7639

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 8903

Haryana - 780

Himachal Pradesh - 65

Jammu and Kashmir - 934

Jharkhand - 172

Karnataka - 925

Kerala - 524

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3986

Maharashtra - 24427

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 437

Puducherry - 13

Punjab - 1914

Rajasthan - 4126

Tamil Nadu - 8718

Telangana - 1326

Tripura - 154

Uttarakhand - 69

Uttar Pradesh - 3664

West Bengal - 2173

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown which will be very different from the earlier three phases. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

Also to revive the economy, PM Modi announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of ₹20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

Across the world, the total number of Covid-19 cases has risen about 42.61 lakh as more and more countries ease lockdowns, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has risen past 2.91 lakh. The US has registered 13.69 lakh cases and over 82,000 deaths.

Italy and UK have reported over 30,000 deaths each while France about 27,000 fatalities. (With Agency Inputs)

