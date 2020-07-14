Coronavirus cases in India cross 9 lakh, recoveries rise to 5.7 lakh

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in India rose 28,498 today, pushing its overall tally to 906752, even as the recovery rate further improved. The death toll climbed to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the infection in past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry's latest data.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in India rose 28,498 today, pushing its overall tally to 906752, even as the recovery rate further improved. The death toll climbed to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the infection in past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry's latest data.

In past 24 hours, 17,989 patients were declared cured, taking the number of recoveries to 5,71,459. There are 3,11,565 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country. The recovery rate currently stands at 63.02% while the number of recoveries exceed active cases by 2.59 lakh.

In past 24 hours, 17,989 patients were declared cured, taking the number of recoveries to 5,71,459. There are 3,11,565 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country. The recovery rate currently stands at 63.02% while the number of recoveries exceed active cases by 2.59 lakh. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The testing lab network in the country has been further strengthened with 1,200 labs in the country - 852 labs in the government sector and 348 private labs - offering covid diagnostic facilities, the government said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1.2 crore samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 13, including 2.86 lakh samples tested on Monday.

Of the total 23,727 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 10,482 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,411 deaths, Gujarat (2055) and Tamil Nadu (2032).

Across the world, more than 1.3 crore people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.7 lakh​ have died, according to a tally posted on Johns Hopkins University.