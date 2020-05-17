The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 90,927 while the death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 2,872, according to the figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. In past 24 hours, 4,987 new cases, the highest one-day jump, and 120 deaths were reported. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 53,946 while 34,108 have recovered. In past 24 hours, 3,956 recovered from coronavirus.

India is the 11th most affected nation in terms of the total number of confirmed cases. Several big urban centres - Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune - account for a major part of the total cases in the country.

The government has claimed that testing capacity in the country has increased about 1 lakh tests per day through over 500 government and private labs. And so far, more than 20 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, the highest number of 30,706 confirmed cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (10,988), Tamil Nadu (10,585), Delhi (9,333), Rajasthan (4,960), Madhya Pradesh (4,789) and Uttar Pradesh (4,258).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2355

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam -92

Bihar - 1179

Chandigarh - 191

Chhattisgarh - 67

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 9333

Goa - 17

Gujarat - 10988

Haryana - 887

Himachal Pradesh - 78

Jammu and Kashmir - 1121

Jharkhand - 217

Karnataka - 1092

Kerala - 587

Ladakh - 43

Madhya Pradesh - 4789

Maharashtra - 30706

Manipur - 7

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 737

Puducherry - 13

Punjab - 1946

Rajasthan - 4960

Tamil Nadu - 10585

Telangana - 1509

Tripura - 167

Uttarakhand - 88

Uttar Pradesh - 4258

West Bengal - 2576

A total of 8,694 facilities comprising 919 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,036 COVID Health Centres and 5,739 COVID Care Centres with a total of 2,77,429 beds for severe and critical cases, 29,701 ICU beds and 5,15,250 isolation beds in care centres are available in the country, the government has said.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 46.34 lakh while the death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 3.11 lakh, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. With 14.6 lakh cases, the US is the worst hit country while the death toll in the country has crossed 88,000.

Russia (272,043 cases), United Kingdom (241,461), Brazil (233,511) and Spain (230,698) are among the other worst affected country.

Brazil's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic, making Brazil's outbreak the fourth largest in the world. (With Agency Inputs)





