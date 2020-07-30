Coronavirus cases in India increase 52,123 in a day, recoveries over 10 lakh

With 52,123 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally near 16 lakh mark today, while the recoveries jumped to 9,88,029. The country's death toll rose to 34,968 with 775 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.23% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged/migrated and 34,968 deaths, the health ministry said.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged/migrated and 34,968 deaths, the health ministry said.

The recoveries on Tuesday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 32,553 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stand at 64.51%. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,92,340.

More than four lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Tuesday. On 29th July, India tested a total of 4,46,642. With 4,46,642 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,81,90,382.

Around six in ten people living in some of India’s biggest slums have antibodies for the novel coronavirus indicating they’ve recovered from infection, in what appears to be one of the highest population immunity levels known worldwide.

The findings, from a July serological survey of 6,936 people across three suburbs in India’s financial center of Mumbai, may explain why a steep drop in infections is being seen among the closely-packed population, despite new cases accelerating overall in the hard-hit country.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said India has policy space-both on the fiscal and monetary policy side-- to raise resources in order to put the economy on the growth path but needs to urgently contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on a priority to make economic recovery sustainable.

