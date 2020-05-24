NEW DELHI : India reported the highest-ever daily spike of 6,767 cases of Covid-19 today as the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 1.31 lakh. According to the latest update from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 1,31,868. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities were recorded.

India has a total of 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured and discharged patients and 3,867 deaths due to coronavirus. India's recovery rate stands at around 41.28% so far.

The tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim, which had so far managed to remain free from coronavirus, reported its first such case as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 47,190 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).

India is the 11th most affected country right now, but its tally of active cases exceeds those of some top-ten countries including Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey and Iran. Also, given its high daily average of past few days, India is fast approaching the overall tally of Iran, which is the tenth most affected in the world at present with nearly 1.33 lakh cases.

More than 52 lakh people have tested positive worldwide for the novel coronavirus ever since its emergence in China last December, while over 3.38 lakh have lost their lives. More than 20 lakh people have recovered globally so far.

New cases dropped to zero in China on Saturday, though a re-emergence of the outbreak has been seen in various countries in recent weeks after lifting of their lockdowns.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place in India since March 25 and will continue at least till May 31, though several relaxations have been given in the ongoing fourth phase that began earlier this week on May 18. Besides, domestic flights are also scheduled to resume in a phased manner from Monday.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 5.3 million, while the death toll surged past 342,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,309,698, while the death toll increased to 342,078, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,622,605 and 97,087, respectively.

