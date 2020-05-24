Coronavirus cases in India jump to 1.3 lakh, highest daily spike recorded

NEW DELHI : India reported the highest-ever daily spike of 6,767 cases of Covid-19 today as the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 1.31 lakh. According to the latest update from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 1,31,868. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities were recorded.