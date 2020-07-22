Coronavirus cases in India near 12 lakh mark, record recoveries in a day

New coronavirus cases in India rose 37,724 in past 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 tally in India near 12 lakh mark today, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7.53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in one day.

New coronavirus cases in India rose 37,724 in past 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 tally in India near 12 lakh mark today, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7.53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 11,92,915.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 11,92,915. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

There are 4,11,133 active cases in the country, while 7,53,049 people have recovered and one person has migrated. In past 24 hours, a record 28,472 patients were declared cured.

This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons to 3,41,916.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said the remaining 77 per cent are still vulnerable to the viral disease and containment measures need to continue with the same rigour.

Indian govt has ensured regulatory facilitation and actively consider supplementing resources for expediting the Serum Institute of India's phase 3 trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 developed by Oxford University.

Across the world, coronavirus cases surged to 14.6 million while deaths climbed to 609,198.

Topics Coronavirus Tally