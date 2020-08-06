India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 today, with 56,282 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 13,28,336 including 46,121 in past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,95,501 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 67.19%.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

904 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 40,699.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested till August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573. This has now increased to 7,32,835.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (4,68,265), Tamil Nadu (273,000), Andhra Pradesh (1,76,333), Karnataka (150,000) and Delhi (140,232).

Drug firm Zydus Cadila will start second phase of clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, the company said. "ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated in the phase I clinical trial. The company will now commence phase II clinical trials from the 6th of August, 2020.

The United States government will pay Johnson & Johnson over $1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, as it stocks up on vaccine and drugs in an attempt to tame the pandemic.

