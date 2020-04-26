With 1,990 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 26,496, showed latest data released from Health Ministry today morning. The death toll from coronavirus in the country has gone up to 824 after coronavirus claimed 49 lives in past 24 hours. Health Ministry data showed 5,803 have recovered from coronavirus while there are 19,868 active coronavirus cases in the country.

The Centre on Friday relaxed some lockdown curbs. It allowed shops to function with 50% workforce. The Union Home Ministry also said malls and sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continue to remain shut.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, has risen to 7628 with 323 deaths. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2625), Tamil Nadu (1821), Rajasthan (2083), Madhya Pradesh (2096), Gujarat (3071), Uttar Pradesh (1793), Andhra Pradesh (1061) and Telangana (991).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1061

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 243

Chandigarh - 28

Chhattisgarh - 37

Delhi -2625

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 3071

Haryana - 289

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 494

Jharkhand - 67

Karnataka - 500

Kerala - 457

Ladakh - 20

Madhya Pradesh - 2096

Maharashtra - 7628

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 94

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 298

Rajasthan - 2083

Tamil Nadu - 1821

Telangana -991

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 48

Uttar Pradesh - 1793

West Bengal - 611

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has neared 29 lakh while the death toll has crossed 2 lakh, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. The US alone accounted for over 9 lakh coronavirus cases while the death toll in the country has gone up above 53,000.

Spain (223,759 cases), Italy (195,351) and France (161,644) are among the other badly hit countries.

The World Health Organization on Saturday warned that people who test positive and survive infection cannot be certain they will not be hit again by the coronavirus. "There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," the UN health body said in a statement. (With Agency Inputs)

