Coronavirus cases in India near 40,000, highest jump in 24 hours. State-wise tally. Updated: 03 May 2020, 09:49 AM IST
- States recorded 2,644 new cases in 24 hours
- In 24 hours, coronavirus-linked deaths went up by 83
The tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is approaching 40,000, with a record 2,644 new cases detected in the last 24 hours. The death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to to 1,301 after 83 coronavirus-linked deaths were reported in 24 hours. Recoveries from Covid-19 infection has also crossed 10,600. Authorities across states will ease some lockdown restrictions from tomorrow, including opening of more categories of shops and business establishments, in areas with limited or zero infection cases.
Maharashtra alone reported 12,296 coronavirus cases, while its death toll also rose to 521. Gujarat reported 5,054 cases with 262 covid-19 related deaths.
According to an Indian Council of Medical Research, the India has conducted over one million RT-PCR test for detection of COVID-19. This test facility is now available in 292 government and 97 private facilities across the country.
The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (4122), Tamil Nadu (2757), Rajasthan (2770), Madhya Pradesh (2846), Uttar Pradesh (2487) and Telangana (1063).
Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
Andhra Pradesh - 1525
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam - 43
Bihar - 481
Chandigarh - 88
Chhattisgarh - 43
Delhi - 4122
Goa - 7
Gujarat - 5054
Haryana - 360
Himachal Pradesh - 40
Jammu and Kashmir - 666
Jharkhand - 115
Karnataka - 601
Kerala - 499
Ladakh - 22
Madhya Pradesh - 2846
Maharashtra - 12296
Manipur - 2
Meghalaya - 12
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 157
Puducherry - 8
Punjab - 772
Rajasthan - 2770
Tamil Nadu - 2757
Telangana - 1063
Tripura - 4
Uttarakhand - 59
Uttar Pradesh - 2487
West Bengal - 922
Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen above 34 lakh with the US alone reporting over 11 lakh cases, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide death toll has crossed 2.43 lakh with US reporting over 66,000 casualties.
