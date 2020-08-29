Home >News >India >Coronavirus cases in India record 76,472 cases in a day, over 26 lakh cured

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,81,050 active cases followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 96,191 active cases.

The MoHFW informed that the country has conducted around 4 crore coronavirus tests so far.

"Unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 testing. India touches a new peak of 4 crore tests," the MOHFW tweeted.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the coronavirus recovery rate has crossed 76 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.82 per cent.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Vinesh Phogat (Getty Images)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 28 Aug 2020
A dog lies down in front of health workers in personal protective equipment (PPE), as they wait for people during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai (REUTERS)

Coronavirus: India records world's highest spike of 77,266 cases in a day

1 min read . 28 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout