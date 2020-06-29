Coronavirus cases in India rise closer to 5.5 lakh, 12000 recoveries in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus patients in India increased by 19,459 in past 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,48,318, according data released by the Union Health Ministry today morning. The data showed 380 persons succumbed to the covid-19 in the last 24 hours as the toll increased to 16,475. The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 58.67%.

The number of coronavirus patients in India increased by 19,459 in past 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,48,318, according data released by the Union Health Ministry today morning. The data showed 380 persons succumbed to the covid-19 in the last 24 hours as the toll increased to 16,475. The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 58.67%.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

According to medical research body ICMR, about 84 lakh samples have been tested up to June 28 and 1.7 lakh were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has initiated a programme of clinical trials for rapid antigen detection for COVID-19 patients. The decision has been made considering the high surge in the number of COVID patients in last few days.

According to the government, currently 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19 are conducting coronavirus tests. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. India saw a surge of about 3.5 lakh infections from June 1 till date.

"The COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds; 2,400 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,40,099 Isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised," the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Moreover, 9,519 COVID Care Centres with 8,34,128 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country, it added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, globally the total number of coronavirus cases has surged over 1 crore while the death toll has crossed 5 lakh. The US accounts for nearly one-fourth of global cases and deaths. The US has reported over 25 lakh cases and 1.25 lakh coronavirus-related fatalities.