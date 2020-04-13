As the 21-day nationwide lockdown comes near to an end and there are indications that it could be extended further, the total number of corornavirus cases in India rose to 9152, after 796 new infections were reported in past 24 hours, showed the latest data from Health Ministry. With 1,985 cases, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country. Delhi (1154), Tamil Nadu (1075), Rajasthan (772), Madhya Pradesh (564), Gujarat (516) and Telengana (504) and are among the other worst affected states.

The death toll in India from COVID-19 has risen to 308 while 856 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that it has conducted a total of 1,95,748 tests for coronavirus. Over last five days, an average of 15,747 samples were tested per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584, the apex health research body said.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 427

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 29

Bihar - 64

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 31

Delhi - 1154

Goa -7

Gujarat - 516

Haryana - 185

Himachal Pradesh - 32

Jammu and Kashmir - 245

Jharkhand -19

Karnataka - 232

Kerala -376

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 564

Maharashtra - 1985

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 54

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 151

Rajasthan - 772

Tamil Nadu - 1075

Telangana - 504

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 483

West Bengal - 152

Across the world, the fatalities from corornavirus has risen to 1.14 lakh, while number of confirmed cases has surged to 18.4 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With over 5.56 lakh cases, the US has been the worst affected country, followed by Spain (1.66 lakh), Italy (1.56 lakh), France (1.33 lakh) and Germany (1.27 lakh).

In US, the death toll has crossed 22,000, followed by Italy (19,899), Spain (17,209), France (14,393) and UK (10,612). (With Agency Inputs)