The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 2,07,615 according to figures released by Health Ministry today, while recoveries have gone past one lakh mark. The death toll has gone up to 5,815. In past 24 hours, 8,909 fresh cases and 217 deaths were reported. The Health Ministry said that there were 1,01,497 active covid cases in the country while 1,00,302 have recovered. The recovery rate has improved further to 48.31%.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark today with almost one lakh people testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days.

India's first COVID-19 case was detected in Kerala on January 30, while the tally took 110 days to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18. However, close to 1 lakh new cases have been detected in 15 days since then.

Health ministry official have said that over 70% of covid-19 deaths in the country are of people with comorbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, Maharashtra has reported 72,300 cases so far, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586), and Delhi (22,132).

Of the 5,815 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 2,465, followed by Gujarat (1,092) and Delhi (556).

The government has also ramped up testing infrastructure. As on 9 am of June 2, over 39 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19, according to medical research body ICMR. In 24 hours, over 1.28 lakh samples were tested.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone past 63.78 lakh while 3.8 lakh fatalities have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. India has seventh most cases in the world, after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. The US has reported over 18 lakh cases with 1.06 lakh fatalities.

