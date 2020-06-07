The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,46,628, according to latest figures released by the health ministry today morning. The death toll stood at 6,929. In past 24 hours, 9,971 fresh covid-19 cases and 287 fatalities were reported. Health ministry's figures showed that there were 1,20,406 active cases in the country while 1,19,292 have recovered.

According to medical research body ICMR's website, over 45 lakh covid-19 tests have been conducted in India as of 9 am Saturday. And in 24 hours, 1.37 lakh tests have been conducted.

According to medical research body ICMR's website, over 45 lakh covid-19 tests have been conducted in India as of 9 am Saturday. And in 24 hours, 1.37 lakh tests have been conducted.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, Maharashtra has so far reported 82,968 coronavirus cases, followed Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654), Gujarat (19,592) and Rajasthan (10,331).

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 4510

Arunachal Pradesh - 47

Assam - 2397

Bihar - 4915

Chandigarh - 309

Chhattisgarh - 923

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 19

Delhi - 27,654

Goa - 267

Gujarat - 19,592

Haryana - 3,952

Himachal Pradesh - 400

Jammu and Kashmir - 3,467

Jharkhand - 1,000

Karnataka - 5,213

Kerala - 1,807

Ladakh - 99

Madhya Pradesh - 9,228

Maharashtra - 82,968

Manipur - 157

Meghalaya - 33

Mizoram - 24

Nagaland - 107

Odisha - 2,781

Puducherry - 99

Punjab - 2,515

Rajasthan - 10,331

Sikkim - 7

Tamil Nadu - 30,152

Telangana - 3,496

Tripura - 747

Uttarakhand - 1,303

Uttar Pradesh - 9,733

West Bengal - 7,738

From tomorrow, there would be further relaxation in lockdown including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions would remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

Shopping malls located outside containment zones will be allowed to open, barring cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas in these establishments.

Globally, the total number of cases stood at 68.55 lakh while the death toll has increased to 3.98 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With over 19 lakh cases and over 1.09 lakh deaths, the US remained the worst affected country. India has the fifth most coronavirus cases in the world, after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK.