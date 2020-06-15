The states added over 11,000 fresh coronavirus infections for the third straight day. The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 332,424. Maharashtra continued to record over 3,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu and Delhi also saw an explosion of new cases on Sunday.

At least 307 deaths from the COVID-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours. The deadly novel virus killed 9,520 people in the country.

There were 153,106 active coronavirus patients in India, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. On the positive side, over 1.69 lakh people were cured from the disease.

With 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 zoomed to 1,07,958. Out of this, Mumbai alone reported 58,226 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. At least 120 patients succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 3,950.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu inched towards the grim milestone of 45,000. As many as 1,974 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Chennai confirmed over 1,400 fresh cases on Sunday. At least 38 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the fatalities to 435 in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi's COVID-19 count breached 40,000-mark. The national capital added 10,000 coronavirus cases in last six days. With 2,224 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the state registered the biggest jump in coronavirus count. This was the third straight day when over 2,000 cases were reported in a day in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the state chief ministers through video conferencing on 16 and 17 June to review coronavirus situation in the country. This will be his sixth interaction with chief ministers since 20 March. Last week, India overtook the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by coronavirus pandemic across the world.

The nationwide lockdown delayed the onset of the peak of coronavirus pandemic in India gave time to prepare the health system with a curve for infections likely to hit its highest point only around mid-November, a study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38

Andhra Pradesh - 6,163

Arunachal Pradesh - 91

Assam - 4,049

Bihar - 6,470

Chandigarh - 352

Chhattisgarh - 1,662

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 36

Delhi - 41,182

Goa - 564

Gujarat - 23,544

Haryana - 7,208

Himachal Pradesh - 518

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,041

Jharkhand - 1,745

Karnataka - 7,000

Kerala - 2,461

Ladakh - 549

Madhya Pradesh - 10,802

Maharashtra - 107,958

Manipur - 458

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 112

Nagaland - 168

Odisha - 3,909

Puducherry - 194

Punjab - 3,140

Rajasthan - 12,694

Sikkim - 68

Tamil Nadu - 44,661

Telangana - 4,974

Tripura - 1,076

Uttarakhand - 1,819

Uttar Pradesh - 13,615

West Bengal - 11,087

Globally coronavirus infected more than 79 lakh people. Over 4.33 lakh lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection worldwide. The United States reported the highest number of cases in the world. Over 20 lakh people tested positive in America since the outbreak had emerged.









