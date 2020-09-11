Home >News >India >Coronavirus cases in India see a record spike of 96,551 in a day, 1,209 deaths
Coronavirus cases in India see a record spike of 96,551 in a day, 1,209 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 09:55 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 70,880 patients were cured in last 24 hours
  • 11,63,542 covid tests were conducted on Thursday

India's coronavirus cases tally on Friday crossed 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data. 70,880 patients were cured in last 24 hours.

The total case tally in India now stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated and 76,271 deaths, Ministry of Health website shows.

11,63,542 covid tests were conducted on Thursday which takes the overall tests in India to 5,40,97,975.

Even as there has been been an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, there has been a 100 per cent surge in recovered patients in the last 29 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.

The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 28 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

