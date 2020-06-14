The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 3,20,922 after a record 11,929 fresh infections were reported in 24 hours, according to figures released by Ministry of Health today morning. 311 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities to 9,195. Total recoveries so far continued to outnumber active covid cases. 1,62,378 have so far recovered from Covid while there were 1,49,348 active cases in the country.

Figures from medical research body ICMR shows over 55 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted as of 9 am of 13th June. In 24 hours, about 1.43 lakh samples were tested for detection of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected. At a review meeting with senior ministers and officials, PM Modi also discussed augmenting of COVID-19 testing as well as the number of beds and services required to effectively handle the rising number of daily cases, particularly in large cities.

According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra has so far reported 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38

Andhra Pradesh - 5965

Arunachal Pradesh - 87

Assam - 3718

Bihar - 6290

Chandigarh - 345

Chhattisgarh - 1512

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 35

Delhi - 38958

Goa - 523

Gujarat - 23038

Haryana - 6749

Himachal Pradesh - 502

Jammu and Kashmir - 4878

Jharkhand - 1711

Karnataka - 6824

Kerala - 2407

Ladakh - 437

Madhya Pradesh - 10641

Maharashtra - 104568

Manipur - 449

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 107

Nagaland - 163

Odisha - 3723

Puducherry - 176

Punjab - 3063

Rajasthan - 12401

Sikkim - 63

Tamil Nadu - 42687

Telangana - 4737

Tripura - 1046

Uttarakhand - 1785

Uttar Pradesh - 13118

West Bengal - 10698

Globally, total number of covid cases has surpassed 77.6 lakh while the death toll has crossed 4.29 lakh. India is the fourth worst-hit country in terms of number of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Meanwhile, China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months. There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours, the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing.

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has said its shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting it has potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus. (With Agency Inputs)

