The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 3,20,922 after a record 11,929 fresh infections were reported in 24 hours, according to figures released by Ministry of Health today morning. 311 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities to 9,195. Total recoveries so far continued to outnumber active covid cases. 1,62,378 have so far recovered from Covid while there were 1,49,348 active cases in the country.
Figures from medical research body ICMR shows over 55 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted as of 9 am of 13th June. In 24 hours, about 1.43 lakh samples were tested for detection of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected. At a review meeting with senior ministers and officials, PM Modi also discussed augmenting of COVID-19 testing as well as the number of beds and services required to effectively handle the rising number of daily cases, particularly in large cities.
According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra has so far reported 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038).
Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38
Andhra Pradesh - 5965
Arunachal Pradesh - 87
Assam - 3718
Bihar - 6290
Chandigarh - 345
Chhattisgarh - 1512
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 35
Delhi - 38958
Goa - 523
Gujarat - 23038
Haryana - 6749
Himachal Pradesh - 502
Jammu and Kashmir - 4878
Jharkhand - 1711
Karnataka - 6824
Kerala - 2407
Ladakh - 437
Madhya Pradesh - 10641
Maharashtra - 104568
Manipur - 449
Meghalaya - 44
Mizoram - 107
Nagaland - 163
Odisha - 3723
Puducherry - 176
Punjab - 3063
Rajasthan - 12401
Sikkim - 63
Tamil Nadu - 42687
Telangana - 4737
Tripura - 1046
Uttarakhand - 1785
Uttar Pradesh - 13118
West Bengal - 10698
Globally, total number of covid cases has surpassed 77.6 lakh while the death toll has crossed 4.29 lakh. India is the fourth worst-hit country in terms of number of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil and Russia.
Meanwhile, China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months. There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours, the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing.
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has said its shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting it has potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus. (With Agency Inputs)
