Coronavirus cases in Indore rise to 328; death toll at 33

With over 20 new cases reported today, Indore continued to remain a hotspot for coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 22 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Indore today. The total number of coroanvirus cases in the city surged to 328, according to Praveen Jadia, Indore chief medical and health officer.

One death related to COVID-19 infection was also confirmed. The death toll in Indore rose to 33. Madhya Pradesh reported 564 COVID-19 cases, according to ministry of health and welfare.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 9,000-mark today. At least 796 fresh cases were registered in last 24 hours. There are 9,152 coronavirus cases in the country. COVID-19 claimed 308 lives since the outbreak.

Health ministry maintained that there was no community transmission of novel coronavirus in the country yet.

"Most of the patients who succumbed to the disease were admitted to hospitals late, and many were already suffering from other ailments besides COVID-19," Salil Sakalle, head of the medicine department of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College told PTI.

"Majority of coronavirus cases are coming from a few particular pockets of the city," Sakalle added.

The Centre is expanding the COVID-19 testing capacity in state-run as well as private medical colleges, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, home ministry.

According to ICMR officials, a total of 1,86,906 samples were so far tested across the country. "In the last five days, on an average, 15,747 samples were tested per day and 584 of those were found to be positive per day," an ICMR official said at the press briefing.

On developing vaccine to treat coronavirus infection, the official said, "There are 40 plus candidate vaccines that are under development but none of them has reached the next stage."

The Health Ministry also informed that 20,000 train coaches will be converted into isolation wards. "In the first phase, 5,000 coaches are being converted," Agarwal said.

