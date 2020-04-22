MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 431 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 5649.

Of this 5649 cases, 3683 cases are from Mumbai alone followed by 851 from the Pune division.

Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 269 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were 18 covid-related deaths in the state today.

Of these 18, 10 were recorded in Mumbai, two in Pune and Aurangabad each and one each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Solapur, Jalgaon and Malegaon.

"Twelve out of these 18 patients (61%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said.

Out of 90223 laboratory samples, 83979 were negative and 5649 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 465 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 789 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,09,072 people are in home quarantine and 8051 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

Share Via