Home >News >India >Coronavirus cases in Mumbai rise to 1.75 lakh, toll at 8,277
The civic body said that Mumbai has 31,678 active COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai rise to 1.75 lakh, toll at 8,277

1 min read . 09:52 PM IST PTI

  • The civic body said that Mumbai has 31,678 active COVID-19 patients
  • According to the BMC, the city has an average COVID-19 growth rate of 1.28 per cent and the average doubling rate of 55 days

MUMBAI : Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,75,886 with the single day addition of 2,352 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the metropolis reached 8,277 as the virus claimed 50 more lives during the day, it said.

It was after a gap of 35 days that the city reported 50 deaths in a single day. Earlier, it had recorded the same number of fatalities on August 12.

The BMC said that with 1,500 more patients getting discharge from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 1,35,566.

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 77 per cent.

The civic body said that Mumbai has 31,678 active COVID-19 patients.

So far, the BMC has carried out 9.50 lakh COVID-19 tests.

Due to the rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases, the number of sealed buildings reached close to 8,992 from 6,171 from August end, while the number of containment zones increased to 601 from 562 on August end, it said.

According to the BMC, the city has an average COVID-19 growth rate of 1.28 per cent and the average doubling rate of 55 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

