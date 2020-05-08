The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continued to rise but state health minister Rajesh Tope was hopeful that things would change soon. "Mumbai will see a sharp decline in coronavirus cases in the next 15 to 20 days," Tope said.

Maharashtra was the worst affected state in India by coronavirus pandemic. The state so far recorded nearly 18,000 COVID-19 cases, highest in the country. At least 694 people succumbed to death since the outbreak. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, alone confirmed 11,394 COVID-19 cases.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry visited Mumbai today to take a stock of the situation in the state. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also met the central team and other ward officers to discuss future action.

The Centre asked the Maharashtra government to increase surveillance in the congested areas to stop the spread of the virus, Tope said.

Containment zones be properly demarcated and contact tracing, testing and treatment of positive patients should be done in these areas, Agarwal suggested, according to news agency PTI.

Agarwal also asked the state government to take special measures for the containment zones. Early detection will bring down the mortality rate, Tope added.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause major worries with 472 Covid-19 deaths and 13,717 patients. Pune Division reported 141 fatalities and 2,406 patients.

The next area of concern will be Nashik Division with 31 deaths and 715 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 13 fatalities and 468 patients and finally, Akola Division with 21 deaths and 290 patients.

The state government plans to rope in workforce from other departments if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) falls short of manpower, the health minister added.

"The state government also issued necessary instructions to the BMC administration to increase its capacity for institutional quarantine," Tope said.

(With inputs from agencies)





