The coronavirus cases in Nagpur jumped to 300 today after two more people tested positive for the virus. Nagpur has so far reported four deaths due to COVID- 19. Most of the coronavirus positive patients were reported from Mominpura and Satranjipura hotspots, an official said.

A total of 93 patients have so far been discharged after recovery from the COVID-19 disease in Nagpur, he added.

Maharashtra reported 1,230 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 23,401. The fatalities in the state increased to 868. Maharashtra became only state in India to report over 23,000 COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of various states on Monday to discuss COVID-19 strategy in future. "We have a two-fold challenge — to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines — and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives," he said.

PM Modi added the new way of life would be on principles of 'Jan Se Lekar Jag Tak', or from an individual to the whole humanity, and all must plan for this new reality.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Modi to show "specific and concrete direction" on the ongoing lockdown and said the states would implement the same. He also requested the prime minister to start local trains in Mumbai for essential services staff working in the city.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated