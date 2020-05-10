The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 62,939 after 3,277 covid-19 infections were detected in past 24 hours, showed figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. The death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,109. In 24 hours, the death toll rose by 128. Latest figures show that there were 41,472 active coronavirus cases in the country while 19,357 have been cured/discharged.

The testing capacity for COVID-19 in the country has been ramped up to around 95,000 tests per day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said earlier. And so far a total of over 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far to detect coronavirus.

Maharashtra (20,228 cases), Gujarat (7,796), Tamil Nadu (6,535) and Delhi (6,542) are among the worst affected states.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1930

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 63

Bihar - 591

Chandigarh - 169

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 6542

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 7796

Haryana - 675

Himachal Pradesh - 50

Jammu and Kashmir - 836

Jharkhand - 156

Karnataka - 794

Kerala - 505

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3614

Maharashtra - 20228

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 294

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1762

Rajasthan - 3708

Tamil Nadu - 6535

Telangana - 1163

Tripura - 134

Uttarakhand - 67

Uttar Pradesh - 3373

West Bengal - 1786

The union health ministry will send central teams in 10 states that have witnessed or are witnessing high COVID-19 cases to assist their health departments to facilitate management of the outbreak.

As countries reopen their countries, there are concerns that coronavirus cases may go up.

Across the globe, over 40 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus since its emergence in China last December and nearly 2.8 lakh people have lost their life, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. With 13 lakh cases and over 78,000 deaths, the US remains the worst affected country. (With Agency Inputs)

