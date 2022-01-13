Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that the hospital admission rate has stabilised in the national capital, which indicates coronavirus cases may go down soon in the ongoing third wave.

The minister further said that Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID cases today as well. The rate of hospital admissions among COVID patients is stagnant for the last 4 days, which is a good sign. Bed occupancy stands at 15%.

“There is no plan of lockdown as of now," the minister further added Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain had told, earlier on Wednesday, that Covid cases have started to decline in Mumbai and Delhi is likely to follow suit.

"This, however, does not mean that the threat of Covid has passed. People should strictly adhere to all guidelines so that the spread can be controlled as soon as possible," he said, adding if cases come down in the next couple of days, restrictions will be lifted.

Delhi's Principal Health Secretary Manisha Saxena cautioned people against being complacent and urged them to take extra care of senior citizens.

"Omicron is probably milder, but it's a variant of Covid. We can't be complacent. Pay attention to any symptoms, measure SPO2 levels regularly, seek medical attention. Call the Covid helpline 1031 for guidance, and take extra care of senior citizens," she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday when the city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed hospital admissions have stabilised indicating the current wave has peaked and cases may start declining soon.

According to government data, the city's positivity rate has increased to 26.22 per cent, the highest since May 4 when it was at 26.7 per cent.

