With the second phase of “unlocking" now under way, India’s stringent shutdown to tame the coronavirus is now weeks behind us. But although businesses are back in action and inter-state travel is allowed, the reality is that the virus has not been tamed and the risks are high. New states are reporting fresh outbreaks, and the much-talked-about peak of the curve still eludes the country.

India, which has crossed 600,000 confirmed infections as of Thursday morning, is still the fourth worst hit country in the world, but is rapidly moving to surpass Russia. India already has more active cases. With 17,834 deaths, the toll is the eighth highest, and the trajectory is rising at a fast pace.

Of the 1,261,465 cases confirmed globally over the last seven days, India accounts for 10%—the third highest share after the United States and Brazil. India’s active cases have risen 22%, and deaths 20% over this week. While the growth rate for active cases was faster than the previous week, deaths slowed down marginally.

The recovery rate has been rising steadily. Nearly 60%, or 359,859, of India’s coronavirus patients have now recovered.

Globally, the coronavirus case count has crossed 10.6 million, with over 515,000 deaths, and nearly 5.5 million (51%) recoveries. India has around 5.5% of all cases and around 3.4% of the deaths.

Like the death toll, India’s case load is rising at a fast pace. Among all countries with more than 5,000 fatalities, India has the worst weekly growth rate in cases (28%), and at its current pace, could cross the 700,000 mark by Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu continue to lead in the number of active cases, and together have 64% of them. The death count is led by Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat—which have a 71% share of the national toll.

In the last seven days, the growth rate in the covid-19 death count has reduced in seven out of the 10 states with the most active cases. The slowdown was the most pronounced in Haryana, where deaths rose 28% this week, as compared to 51% in the previous week.

However, the virus is spreading afresh in three southern states. While Tamil Nadu was already the second worst affected state, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have now climbed several spots in the list in a span of a week. They now have more active cases than Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, which until recently were in the top five. However, these three states still have fewer than 300 deaths each.

In Karnataka, active cases more than doubled to 8,198, while deaths rose 55%. In Andhra Pradesh, deaths rose 56% in the last seven days, compared with 35% in the prior week. Tamil Nadu continues to report a high weekly spike in deaths—it was 46% this week.

Telangana, which had reported a doubling in infections last week due to increased testing, saw a 54% growth in active cases this week. Gujarat and West Bengal, which were recently reporting very slow growth in active cases, saw the number rise around 20% this week. In Maharashtra, which has the most deaths, the toll rose 20%.

The fresh case-load in southern states is led by Bengaluru, where confirmed cases are now three times a week ago—the biggest spike by far among the 15 top cities in terms of population. In general, large cities continue to be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Delhi has 89,802 confirmed cases and 2,803 deaths as per latest data. Mumbai (79,141 cases), Chennai (72,074), Ahmedabad (21,796), and Pune (23,317) are the other major hotspots.

These five cities account for 48% of confirmed cases and 62% of deaths nationally. The top 15 cities together account for 56% of confirmed cases and 69% of covid-related deaths in India. Data for all cities have been aggregated from district-wise data compiled by howindialives.com, as of Wednesday evening.

In the past week, deaths have risen in Chennai and Bengaluru by 42% and 28%, respectively—the fastest increase among the metros with at least 50 deaths. Among the top 15 cities, the case fatality rates are the highest in Ahmedabad (6.8%), followed by Mumbai (5.9%) and Kolkata (5.4%), and the lowest in Hyderabad (0.2%), Nagpur (1%), and Chennai (1.6%).

