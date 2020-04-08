Mumbai: The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi increased to nine on Wednesday after two more men tested positive at Mukund slum and Dhanwada Chawl.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today.

Out of these, 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana.

Meanwhile, three people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Pune on Wednesday, said Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad.

With this the death toll in the city has gone up to 13.

Earlier today, one person died of COVID-19 at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. He was suffering from comorbidity, Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune region confirmed.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149.

