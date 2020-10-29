Coronavirus cases rising in Delhi, Kerala reports biggest jump among all states

As many as 26 states and union territories have fewer active cases now than they had a week ago. A decline in active cases suggests that more patients are recovering than are testing positive for the virus. Active cases increased the most in Delhi (5,261), West Bengal (1,532), and Haryana (827). Some states in the northeast still have rising active cases, and hence a low recovery rate, because the infections began spreading there much later than the rest of the country.