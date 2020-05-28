Coronavirus cases surging in Assam and Bihar

Though the United States continues to have the highest case-load, South America appears to be emerging as a new epicentre of the outbreak, according to the World Health Organization. The infections are rising the fastest in Brazil, the country with the second-highest case-load. The US, Brazil and Russia together have 44 percent of all the cases worldwide. India, whose rate of growth of infections is second only to Brazil among countries with more than a 1000 deaths, has 3 percent of cases worldwide.