The coronavirus cases in Delhi today crossed 2000-mark with the state registering over 150 cases in last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital increased to 45. A one-and-half-month-old child admitted at Delhi's Kalawati Saran Children's hospital became India's youngest COVID-19 victim.

In the wake of coronavirus spread, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government decided to not relax the lockdown in the capital for at least a week.

The state government identified 79 containment zones in Delhi. Kejriwal government already started rapid testing in the containment zones. Rapid testing would be conducted on those engaged in food distribution in government run centres, said chief minister. In south Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension, at least 35 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

Once an area is identified as containment zone, people are not allowed to step out of their houses. The state government ensures the delivery of essential items at their doorstep. In Delhi, the administration and police create a WhatsApp group where people can place requests for the items they need.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said the national capital had "borne the maximum burnt" while containing the COVID-19 crisis. The chief minister reiterated that the situation was under control in the capital. The state government will assess the situation after a week to decide on relaxation norms, added Kejriwal.

"We want to relax it, but if we give relaxations and there is a shortage of ICUs, ventilators, oxygen in hospitals and people lose their lives, we will not be able to forgive ourselves," he said.

Delhi has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus cases in India today reached 17,000. As many as 543 died due to coronavirus infection in the country. Maharashtra recorded highest number of positive cases at 4,203.

India is currently under second phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The lockdown will remain functional till May 3.

