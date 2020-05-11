India's COVID-19 count inched towards the grim milestone of 70,000. The states witnessed a record jump in coronavirus cases — over 4,000 COVID-19 patients were reported in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 67,152, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

Only four states in India accounted for more than 66% of the total coronavirus cases in country. Maharashtra became the first state to report 20,000 coronavirus cases in the country. The COVID-19 count in the state was nearly equal to the next three states put together. Tamil Nadu saw a surge in COVID-19 count after Koyambedu market in Chennai emerged as the hostspot. The national capital also registered a huge spike in COVID-19 cases last week.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra was the hardest-hit state by coronavirus pandemic in India. Coronavirus infected 22,171 people in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone confirmed over 12,000 coronavirus cases since the outbreak emerged. Maharashtra registered 48 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, taking the fatalities in the state to 832 — highest in India.

Gujarat: After Maharashtra, Gujarat was the worst hit by COVID-19 outbreak in India. Nearly 400 cases were reported in last 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 count in the state to 8,194. Ahmedabad alone recorded over 70% of the total cases in Gujarat — the number of coronavirus cases in the district jumped to 5,818 on Sunday. Authorities decided to close all the shops, except those selling milk and medicines, in Ahmedabad till May 15.

Tamil Nadu: With the biggest surge in COVID-19 count, the number of cases in Tamil Nadu reached 7,000 on Sunday. At least 669 people tested positive for novel coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours. The Tamil Nadu government attributed 'aggressive testing' behind this sudden hike in coronavirus count. Chennai reported over 3,000 COVID-19 cases. Over 1,500 cases in Tamil Nadu were linked to Koyambedu market in North Chennai. More than 2 lakh samples were tested in the Tamil Nadu, highest in India.

Delhi: The coronavirus cases in national capital stood at 6,923. The COVID-19 count in the state has been on a steady rise since last week. The number of death increased to 73. Over 2,000 people were recovered from the disease.

In 10 states or union territories no COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that so far a total of 16,09,037 samples have been tested.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated