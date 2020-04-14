Centre-State coordination crucial during lockdown: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI : Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that to ensure a smooth supply-chain network, the cooperation of states "was very important to deal with this pandemic (covid-19) and to meet every need of the citizens."

While the Central government is yet to announce the operative guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown, Shah stated that it was imperative for Centre-State coordination to remain smooth.

"This coordination needs to be intensified so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no one faces any problem to access things of their everyday needs," the minister said.

The Union home ministry has been writing to states every day to ensure a hassle-free supply-chain.

India will remain under lockdown until 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday, extending prohibitory measures by another 19 days.

Allaying the fears about shortage of essentials, Shah assured that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry about the extended period of lockdown.

"As the Home Minister of the country, I reassure the public that there are sufficient reserves of food, medicines and other daily essentials in the country, hence there is no need for any citizen to panic. At the same time, I request the well-off people to come forward and help the poor living nearby," the minister said.

Acknowledging the efforts of doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and security personnel in containing the spread of the deadly virus, Shah said "everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them," adding that people needed to stay indoors to the best extent possible.

