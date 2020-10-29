Coronavirus: Cipla launches 'ELIFast' for Covid antibody detection

Drug firm Cipla recently announced the launch of antibody detection kits for coronavirus in India under the brand name 'ELIFast' in partnership with KARWA Ltd, under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ).

In a statement, Cipla said, "As part of the collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA Ltd."

Top medical body ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers. The product will be marketed under the brand name ELIFast, the release added.

Reportedly, Cipla's distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across India. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by ICMR to ensure equitable access, the statement read.

All about ELIfast

ELIfast has been validated and approved by ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

IgG antibody tests identify the immune status of the individuals to Covid-19. ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance, the statement said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 49,881 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 80,40,203. The country also reported 517 new Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,20,527.

Currently, there are 6,03,687 active cases in the country after a decrease of 7,116 in a span of 24 hours.

Also, total cured cases now stand at 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

