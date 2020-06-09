Delhi has witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus count since the last week of May. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state has risen to 29,943 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. The national capital also recorded the most number of active coronavirus patients after Maharashtra, the worst-affected in the country.

In the wake of grim situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to consider if the coronavirus has entered the dreaded community transmission stage. A key meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled today to overview coronavirus situation in the capital. The committee is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and has roped in teams of health experts for guidance.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a mild fever and a sore throat. He is scheduled to get tested for COVID-19 infection today, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

“The chief minister is not keeping well. He has a sore throat and mild fever. He has quarantined himself and will take the test on Tuesday," the deputy CM said.

In the absence of Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will attend today's high-level meet. "I have been authorised to attend the meeting between the SDMA and experts. If it shows that there has been community spread in Delhi, we will change the entire strategy," Mr Sisodia said on Monday.

The health ministry maintained that India there is no community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus -2) in India. The country is witnessing local transmission, clusters and large outbreaks in some places, the ministry added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has also called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss coronavirus situation in the capital and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

On Monday, Baijal overruled Delhi government's controversial order to reserve state-government and private hospitals for the COVID-19 treatment of residents of Delhi.

“All government and private hospitals and nursing homes situated in the NCT of Delhi to extend medical facilities to all COVID-19 patients coming for monitoring/treatment without any discrimination of being residents of NCT of Delhi," the order issued by the LG said.

The order said that it is to be ensured that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

The decision by Lieutenant Governor will create a challenge for the people of Delhi amid coronavirus pandemic, said Arvind Kejriwal.

"LG's order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi. Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during Coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge. We will try to provide treatment to all," tweeted Kejriwal.

