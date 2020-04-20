Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rise to 79, here is the full list

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday added three more containment zones in the list, taking the total number of hotspots in the national capital to 79.

The three new containment zones (also known as red zones) declared today, are spread in two districts. The two are in the New Delhi District and one is in the South-West district, news agency ANI reported.

The report said, the EA Block in Inderpuri and Tilak Vihar area of Tilak Nagar in New Delhi district were added in the list. Plot No. 1,294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office Kapashera of the South-West district was latter also included in the list. The other 76 containment zones previously announced are:

#Coronavirus: The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 78, after 2 new areas - Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office Kapashera and EA Block in Inderpuri - included in the list today. pic.twitter.com/OcL104fDAf — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

With 17 containment zones, the South-East District tops the list closely followed by West district with 12 red zones.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday climbed to 2,003, with 110 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total number of 45 fatalities reported till date in Delhi, 25 were aged 60 and above, making 56 per cent of the total death cases, the Delhi Health Department said.

