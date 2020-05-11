The total number of coronavirus cases in India today crossed the 67,000 mark today after 4,213 fresh covid-19 infections and 97 deaths were reported in past 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 67,152 while the death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,206. Health ministry figures also show that 20,916 have been cured/discharged, indicating that there are 44,029 active coronavirus patients in the country.

Tamil Nadu has reported highest number of cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Maharashtra (22,171 cases), Gujarat (8194), Tamil Nadu (7204) and Delhi (6923) are among the worst affected states.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last week said that the daily Covid-19 testing capacity in the country has been ramped up to 95,000. The union government is sending central teams to 10 states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to assist the state governments in managing the outbreak of the disease.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh -1980

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 63

Bihar - 696

Chandigarh - 169

Chhattisgarh - 59

Delhi - 6923

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 8194

Haryana - 703

Himachal Pradesh - 55

Jammu and Kashmir - 861

Jharkhand - 157

Karnataka - 848

Kerala - 512

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3614

Maharashtra - 22171

Manipur -2

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 377

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1823

Rajasthan - 3814

Tamil Nadu - 7204

Telangana - 1196

Tripura - 150

Uttarakhand - 68

Uttar Pradesh - 3467

West Bengal - 1939

World over, over 41 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus since its emergence in China last December and 2.82 lakh people have lost their life, show latest data from Johns Hopkins University. With 13.3 lakh cases and over 79,000 deaths, the US remains the worst affected country.

The UK has reported 2.2 lakh Covid-19 cases with nearly 32,000 deaths while Spain 2.24 lakh cases with 26,621 deaths. (With Agency Inputs)

