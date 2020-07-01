Tamil Nadu has continued to witness a high number coronavirus cases even today. The state has added 3,882 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state has increased to 94,049. The southern state is one of the worst-affected by COVID-19 pandemic after Maharashtra and Delhi.

At least 63 people have succumbed to death in Tamil Nadu today. The death toll in the state has risen to 1,264, according to the state health department. On the brighter side, over 52,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state.

The state government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for places of worship in the rural areas. To curb the spread of the virus, the state prohibited "physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water inside the religious place." Various offerings such as coconut, fruits and flowers have been banned. The devotees must not sit inside the religious places during poojas or abishekam, the order said. From today, the state government allowed temples, mosques, darghas, churches and other religious places in the rural areas in Tamil Nadu.

The religious places in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Madurai will open their gates for devotees from July 6. Those who are above 65 years, citizens with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay at home. Installation of Arogya Setu application is a must.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 585,493 today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. At least, 17,400 people died due to COVID-19 infection in the country,

