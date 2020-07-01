Coronavirus count in Tamil Nadu nears 95,000, over 52,000 recovered in state

The state government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for places of worship in the rural areas. To curb the spread of the virus, the state prohibited "physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water inside the religious place." Various offerings such as coconut, fruits and flowers have been banned. The devotees must not sit inside the religious places during poojas or abishekam, the order said. From today, the state government allowed temples, mosques, darghas, churches and other religious places in the rural areas in Tamil Nadu.