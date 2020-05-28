Coronavirus vaccine update: GSK aims for 1 bn doses of booster

Scientists around the world are working 24x7 to find a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. Experts estimate that a fast-tracked vaccine development process could speed a successful candidate to market in approximately 12-18 months – if the process goes smoothly from conception to market availability.

The reason behind the rush is a staggering number of confirmed coronavirus cases around world. In India alone, there are 158,333 cases as of today.

The reason behind the rush is a staggering number of confirmed coronavirus cases around world. In India alone, there are 158,333 cases as of today.

According to WHO, more than 100 vaccines are being developed across the world, with 10 candidates already in human trials. Till date, China’s CanSino adenovirus vaccine, Oxford University’s adenovirus vaccine, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine and Novavax have emerged as the top most promising vaccine candidates for Covid-19.

Here are some latest developments:

GSK aims for 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, today laid out plans to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine efficacy boosters for COVID-19 shots next year, as the race to develop a successful solution to the coronavirus crisis heats up.

The British drugmaker said it was in talks with governments to back the manufacturing expansion of the boosters, or adjuvants, that would help to scale up production of future vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The adjuvant could be a critical ingredient in at least seven experimental vaccines against the new coronavirus currently being developed around the world, including one by Sanofi, with whom GSK signed a collaboration deal in April.

Moderna extends lipids deal to boost COVID-19 vaccine candidate output

Moderna has extended a deal to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine as the US biotech looks to build capacity and produce enough doses to meet expected global demand.

The company today signed an agreement with Swiss firm CordenPharma for the supply of large-scale volumes of lipid excipients used to produce its vaccine candidate.

Moderna said last week that its vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, offering a glimmer of hope for a vaccine among the most advanced in development.

Moderna plans to supply millions of doses per month in 2020 and tens of millions a month in 2021 if the vaccine proves successful.

30 groups in India trying to develop Covid-19 vaccines: Principal Scientific Adviser

Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday.

Of these 30, 20 are working at a good pace, he said.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," VijayRaghavan said at a media briefing.

He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years, but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year.

No preferential access to Themis' potential COVID-19 vaccine: CEO Erich Tauber

Nobody will get preferential access to a potential COVID-19 drug developed by vaccine maker Themis Bioscience, which is being bought by US pharmaceuticals firm Merck & Co Inc, the Austrian firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

"Merck has already demonstrated in the past ... that it makes vaccines available to anybody who needs them," Erich Tauber told Reuters today, adding a potential vaccine would be made available globally.

"It is one of the reasons why we have decided to cooperate with Merck."

Merck, which has largely kept to the sidelines of the race for COVID-19 treatments, said on Tuesday it was buying Themis Bioscience, which is developing its vaccine in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

Arcturus is latest vaccine developer hit by biotech tourists

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw nearly $300 million shaved from its market value on Wednesday as investors move away from overheated Covid-19 stock plays.

The vaccine developer dropped as much as 36%, the biggest intraday drop in over three years, though nothing had fundamentally changed about the company’s potential product.

Like peer Moderna Inc., Arcturus is developing a vaccine that targets messenger RNA. Unlike the experimental vaccine from the $20 billion company Moderna, Arcturus’s LUNAR-COV19 has yet to be tested in humans. That hasn’t stopped shares of Arcturus from more than tripling this year.

Generalist investors, or biotech tourists as they were dubbed by one fund manager, have been throwing money at Covid-19 plays with little thought to fundamental valuations, and then quickly exiting as interest wanes.

States are making progress on reopening, and the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci, is becoming increasingly optimistic that there will be a vaccine available late this year. Investors may be souring on companies that have yet to start a clinical study.

