Coronavirus crisis stymies Karnataka revenue inflows

BENGALURU: Karnataka has seen its revenue shrink as much as 40% since April, when the pandemic-induced lockdown came into full effect. A resurgence in coronavirus cases and a consequent slow resumption of economic activities have only exacerbated revenue challenges for the cash-starved state.

More so, as the share of funds from the Centre has also taken a hit.

However, the state's 60% overall tax collection and 70% under goods and services tax (GST), during the period, is better than many of its peers and thus provides hope of recovery, two government officials aware of the matter said.

"We are possibly doing better than other states and this can help pay salaries and fund all covid-19 related expenditure at least till the end of the year," said one of the official cited above, requesting not to be named.

The decision of the BS Yediyurappa-led government to allow businesses in Karnataka to reopen sooner than those in other states likely helped ease some pressure on the economy even as the health crisis has worsened, especially in Bengaluru.

The city was among the first to ease restrictions and allow resumption of businesses, including construction activities.

Karnataka has managed to rake in ₹18,737 crore in GST during April to July so far compared with ₹27,766 in the corresponding period last year, officials say, adding that other settlements like those under the Integrated GST are expected by the end of the month.

In July, Karnataka collected ₹5,490 crore in GST compared with ₹6,694 in the year-ago period.

The decision to resume liquor sales also helped the state mobilise revenues, as much as ₹5,100 crore since 4 May.

Yediyurappa has assured that there will be no more lockdowns in Bengaluru or other parts of the state as reviving economy is as crucial as safeguarding people's lives.

