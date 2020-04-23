Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in India and the ongoing lockdown in the country till 3 May, 2020, Odisha governenment has ordered a complete shutdown, akin to curfew, in a number of districts in view of the rising cases in the state.

According to Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Odisha, a curfew has been imposed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur districts from 10 pm Thursday for Covid-19 surveillance. The curfew will be operational till 26 April, 2020, he added.

With four fresh Covid-19 cases emerging in the state today, the total number of positive cases have surged to 87 on Thursday.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that all the four detected are from Jajpur district. It said all the four cases are relatives of previously detected West Bengal returnees, reported IANS.

The four are a 48-year-old female, 70-year-old female, 80-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, said the department.

The positive cases have increased to 12 in Jajpur district.

With this, Odisha's number of active cases now stands at 53 and a total of 33 patients have recovered in the state so far. One person died of the disease.

With inputs from agencies

