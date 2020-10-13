Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society'. His autobiography is titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani' which means 'dedicating one's life for a noble cause', and is aptly named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives.

Addressing the event via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said: "The autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil may have been released today, but the stories of his life will be found in every region of Maharashtra. I have also seen how Balasaheb Vikhe Patil had dedicated his life to the development of Maharashtra. I am very grateful to Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, his family and all my colleagues in Ahmednagar, who invited me to join this occasion."

"Whether it is Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil's contribution towards development and education for villages and poor or his efforts towards the success of cooperatives in Maharashtra, his work will inspire generations to come," he added.

PM Modi also said, "The danger of Coronavirus still persists. In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying. I appeal to everyone, don't be careless when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. Remember - 'Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi'"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Ahmednagar MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, Officials of Pravara Medical Trust, and Pravara Sugar Factory were also present during the event.

