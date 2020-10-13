Addressing the event via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said: "The autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil may have been released today, but the stories of his life will be found in every region of Maharashtra. I have also seen how Balasaheb Vikhe Patil had dedicated his life to the development of Maharashtra. I am very grateful to Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, his family and all my colleagues in Ahmednagar, who invited me to join this occasion."