With 57 death reported in last 24 hours, India has witnessed the sharpest rise in the number deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll in the country has increased to 775, according to ministry of health and welfare. Maharashtra is by far the hardest-hit state in the global pandemic.

With 18 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the death toll in Maharashtra has crossed 300. On Friday, 15 COVID-19 patients succumbed to death in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 127.

India's COVID-19 count took a slight dip today after recording over 1,700 cases on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 24,506. At present, there are 18,668 active COVID-19 patients.

On the positive side, over 5,000 people have recovered from the disease.

