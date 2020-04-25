Home > News > India > Coronavirus deaths: India sees biggest jump in 24 hours, toll nears 800, Mumbai worst hit

With 57 death reported in last 24 hours, India has witnessed the sharpest rise in the number deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll in the country has increased to 775, according to ministry of health and welfare. Maharashtra is by far the hardest-hit state in the global pandemic.

With 18 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the death toll in Maharashtra has crossed 300. On Friday, 15 COVID-19 patients succumbed to death in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 127.

India's COVID-19 count took a slight dip today after recording over 1,700 cases on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 24,506. At present, there are 18,668 active COVID-19 patients.

On the positive side, over 5,000 people have recovered from the disease.

