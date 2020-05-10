Coronavirus: Delhi govt teacher on ration distribution duty dies due to COVID-19

NEW DELHI : Delhi government on Sunday said a female teacher, deputed on ration distribution duty during the lockdown, has passed away due to coronavirus amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capita.

“A woman teacher deputed on ration distribution duty in North Delhi area has passed away due to #COVID19", an official said.

The teacher was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Saturday, PTI said.

She was posted at a primary school in Wazirabad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the news agency said.

The teacher had last come to school on 28 April and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from 2 May. Her test report came on Friday, an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Delhi stands at 6,923, as per the latest data provided by the government.

The death toll in the national capital stands at 74 while the number of active cases stands at 4,781.

