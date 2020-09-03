Coronavirus: Delhi HC allows 'tube method' for breathalyzer test on ATCs

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed for breath analyser test through the tube process for air traffic controllers (ATCs) that was earlier suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court modified its 23 March interim order suspending breath analyser test through the tube process for ATCs, saying the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be bound by the 16 June recommendations of the medical board.

Advocate Anjana Gosain, appearing for the DGCA, told the court that after much deliberation it was concluded that the breath analyzer test is the most efficient and reliable form of detecting alcohol in the breath of the person.

“... in furtherance of the order, DGMS (Air) convened a meeting with representatives from DGCA and Airports Authority of India to formulate the alternative protocol to conduct the Breath Analyzer Test...The other methods i.e. testing of blood and urine are neither considered to be practical nor is there any provision in any Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) till date." The plea reads.

“...That the alternative protocol has been suggested by the highest authority for aviation after considering all the facts. It has now been recommended that once the Breath Analysing machine to test the member of the Association or any other cabin crew has been used, the same would not be subjected for the next 12 hours." It added.

The court allowed the application of DGCA seeking modification of the earlier order and to implement the medical report of Directorate General of Medical Services (DGMS). The application was filed in pending petition by the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India).

The Delhi high court on 23 March had suspended breathalyzer test through the tube process till further orders for air traffic controllers (ATC) amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.The court had also directed the Directorate General of Medical Sciences (Air), Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India), Airport Authority of India and doctors to explore new methods to conduct the test.

The 23 March order was in response to a plea filed by advocates Piyush Sanghi and Khushbu Sahu for Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India).

The plea had sought direction for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) to suspend the test.

According to norms, the test has to be conducted on those engaged in air traffic control service, aerodrome management, aircraft maintenance and repair, ground handling agency, aircraft operation to gauge alcohol levels of the staff while on duty.

The plea had said the apparatus "used is never sanitized or sterilized after each use. Even a single ground staff who closely interact with the aircraft and passengers is a carrier of COVID19 (dormant stage) who in turn appears for breath analyzer examination, she or he can transmit the virus to the other staff members who are next in queue for the test by the usage of infected apparatus."

