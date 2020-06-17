Delhi on Wednesday registered a new high in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 count beyond 47,000.

With 2,414 fresh cases – highest single-day count – the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the national capital surged to 47,102 today, said Delhi government.

With 67 more fatalities reported since Tuesday, the virus-related death toll in the national capital is now stands at 1,904, it added.

The number of coronavirus recoveries are at 17,457 after 510 patients got discharged today. Active cases are at 27,741.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs today announced a number of decisions taken to contain spread of Covid-19 in Delhi. After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Delhi government on Sunday, it was decided to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi.

One of the major decision taken during the meeting was to fix Covid-19 testing rates. As per the panel's report received by Union Health Ministry, Delhi government has been asked to fix the Covid-19 testing rate at ₹2,400.

Also, in order to increase testing and have a quick delivery of results in Delhi, from Thursday tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR.

Meanwhile, India currently has more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus saw a massive jump after over 2,000 fatalities got reported since Tuesday. The death toll increased to 11,903, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Most of these deaths were unreported earlier.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated