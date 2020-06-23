Delhi records worst single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, count breaches 66,000

With nearly 4,000 new cases, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases ever, taking the Covid-19 count in the national capital over 66,000.

A total of 3,947 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive patients in the national capital surged to 66,602, according to concerned authorities.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 2,301 after 68 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the national capital since Monday, the authorities added.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

There are currently 24,988 Covid-19 active cases in Delhi since the outbreak while 39,313 patients have either been discharged or cured of the highly contagious virus so far. The total recoveries also include 2,711 patients being successfully cured of the virus today, according to the bulletin.

There are currently 261 Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital.

After holding several meeting with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday countered Kejriwal's claim over a new COVID care facility being set up in the national capital, saying a decision for a 10,000-bed care centre to be operationalised by June 26 was taken three days ago.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for COVID-19 patients and the facility, to be manned by armed forces personnel, will be ready in the next 10 days.

A total of 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government's disposal for making COVID care centres, as per requirement, he said.

Meanwhile, under Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, Delhi received 275 'Made-in-India' ventilators from Centre.

The Centre's fund has allocated ₹2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 such ventilators to government-run Covid-19 hospitals in states and Union Territories. Of these, 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured while 1,340 ventilators have been delivered to various states and UTs.





