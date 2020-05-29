Delhi registers record 1,106 Covid-19 positive cases in a day, tally hits 17,386

NEW DELHI : The count of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally on Friday to 17,386. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 398, the Delhi Health Department said.

"At least 7,846 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 9,142 cases are active," the Health Department said.

As per the Delhi health reports, 82 new casualties were added to the death toll. However, 13 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, for the first time since the corona outbreak, the cases reported in a single day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw another huge jump.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had explained that out of the 82 new deaths, 13 took place in the last 24 hours.

"The remaining 69 deaths have taken place over a period of 34 days. These cases are being recorded now due to late reporting by various hospitals or due to incomplete submission of information," Sisodia said.

The 34-day period, as per the health bulletin, is between April 10 and May 27, not including all the dates between them.

